The NDSU Office of Admission has unveiled a special online tool to help incoming students choose their major and match them to NDSU’s academic programs and potential careers.
“Focus 2 Apply” is designed for prospective NDSU students who are deciding on a career or area of study. The easy-to-use evaluation tool collects information through a work interest inventory and a personalized quiz and then suggests a possible major at NDSU.
“Simply click the link to access Focus 2 Apply,” said Anne Johnson, Office of Admission associate director. “This fun tool allows students who are considering NDSU to take short assessments that will match their interests and strengths to majors at NDSU.”
Typically, it takes under 10 minutes to complete the questions, and the results are saved so a student can change their mind about earlier choices, repeat a section and explore new options.
Focus2Apply is available on any phone, tablet, PC or Mac computer, and can be accessed anywhere, at any time.
“The Office of Admission is committed to helping prospective students navigate their college search and future career paths. We hope that this tool will provide another way for us to do just that,” Johnson said. “Students who complete the assessments will be able to meet with an admission counselor to discuss their results and set up academic appointments with potential majors to learn more.”