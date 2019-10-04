BISMARCK — North Dakota school performance and accountability information has been integrated into the state’s “education dashboard,” state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Friday, Oct. 4.
The dashboard allows visitors to the site to look up information by school, district, and on the state level. The North Dakota State Assessment and the ACT college entrance exam results are also available at insights.nd.gov/education.
Additional Information about the 2018-19 school year, including enrollment, demographics and graduation rates, as well as improvements in assessments and student’s survey results can be found on the dashboard. Baesler shared that the website information must be reviewed by the school districts before they are posted.
“The dashboard offers North Dakotans a one-stop location to review important information about the performance of their public schools,” Baesler said. “Our taxpayers invest about $1 billion annually in our public school system, and they deserve easy access to information about how well it is working.
“We expect to make future improvements to our dashboard, and add even more information to it. We are also welcome to suggestions about what types of information North Dakotans would like to know about their schools, so we can add it to the dashboard.”