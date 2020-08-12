Megan Kasner has been appointed Dean of Students at Williston State College.
Kasner joined WSC in 2014 as the Head Volleyball Coach and in 2015 made the transition to be the Executive Assistant to the President. She earned her Associate Degree from North Dakota State College of Science, Bachelors in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and an MBA with a concentration in Project Management from Southern Columbia University.
“She brings a wide range of institutional knowledge to the position that will allow her to make an immediate impact in her new role,” remarked Dr. John Miller, WSC President. “Megan is well respected among her peers and will work well with all campus constituencies.”
As Dean of Students she will direct the Student Affairs Division, which includes student life, financial aid, the registrar, as well as Title IX and Clery oversight.
Kasner will assume her duties as Dean of Students on September 14.