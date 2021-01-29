Officials are preparing to unveil the curriculum planned for Williston Basin School District No. 7 when the district opens in July.
A public hearing laying out the curriculum plan for District 7 is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Williston ARC.
Williston Public School District No. 1 Curriculum Director Dr. Victoria Arneson spoke with the Williston Herald about some of the changes coming to the new district. And while some things may be changing, Arneson said, she was quick to assure district staff that some of the fundamental materials they use for teaching, such as their current textbooks and programs, will remain the same.
"Elementary school is staying the same, all the basic, traditional classes are going to stay the same," she explained. "We're keeping all the resources that we currently have and then we're going to combine the resources (District 8) has with what we have, which is a great way to do things. The more options that teachers have to choose from to teach the standards, the better. When we go to District 007, we're also going to add some courses that District 8 has that District 1 didn't have, and they'll have some courses that they didn't have before as well."
Among the new courses being discussed are agriculture classes, which are currently offered at District 8, Human Geography, relating to cultural geography, Web Design and Drone Tech.
One of the more notable classes Arneson shared was the introduction of an EMS class to the high school. Seniors taking the class could be EMS certified by the time they graduate. The class will be instructed by a member of the Williston Fire Department.
Arneson has also been working with WHS Career Counselor Haley Jeannotte and Assistant Principal Audrey Larson to create a CTE Taskway so that students can create a four-year rollout plan to see what courses they need each year based on if they are going to college, trade school or even enlisting.
One resource that Arneson said will benefit students is the additional of the Dave Ramsey Financial Program to the curriculum's Financial Literacy course.
"All students are going to learn budgeting, which they are already learning, but now they're going to be learning it with the Dave Ramsey program." she said.
Arneson added that details for the courses are still being finalized, but that they should make their way into the curriculum in the next couple of years.
"There are all courses that we feel students need to get to the real world," she explained. "Theses are courses that have endurance. These are courses that are going to give them skills for the rest of their lives."
She added that many of the courses being implemented are designed to make sure that students have real-world skills. She said she's excited for the new changes coming to the combined district, but that the main goal is to staff feel as if they are unified as one team, rather than two separate districts.
"It's got to be 'We' not 'Them' not 'Us,' and I'm really looking forward to making sure that all of the teachers have a voice in what we're doing." she said.
Arneson will be presenting the new curriculum and resources to the district board Monday.