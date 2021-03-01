A committee has offered interviews to 11 candidates for the position of president of Williston State College.
The interviews will be virtual and are scheduled for March 15 and 16, according to a news release from the North Dakota University System.
The 11 were chosen by the presidential search committee out of 29 candidates it reviewed.
“Our committee was impressed with the admirable backgrounds and myriad of experiences that the candidates displayed in their application materials,” said WSC’s Presidential Search Committee Co-Chair Kathleen Neset. “We are excited to proceed to the next stage of virtual interviews to delve into which applicants will be the best fit to bring to Williston’s campus to speak with the campus community and meet our students, staff and faculty. Through these visits and conversations with the community on and off campus, the committee is confident that we will find the leader best suited for Williston State.”
Once the virtual interviews are complete, the search committee will determine which candidates will be invited to participate in on-campus interviews and to meet the Williston State campus community. Once interviews have concluded, the Presidential Search Committee will convene to discuss the finalists and forward three or more names to the State Board of Higher Education for their review and consideration at the April 29, 2021, SBHE meeting taking place on the Williston State College campus.
The board is responsible for appointing a president.
Kathleen Neset, State Board of Higher Education member, and Kim Wray, WSC vice president for academic affairs and instruction, are co-chairs of the search committee.
AGB Search, the consultants who are assisting with the search at Williston State, met with several constituents, including faculty, staff, and alumni and community members, in listening sessions last fall. The data gathered was used to develop a profile for what qualities constituents would like to see in the next president. AGB has used the profile to gather interested applicants for the president position.
The new president will replace John Miller, who has announced he will retire in June.
Miller started with WSC in 2015 and was named acting president in June 2016. He was named president in June 2017.