The North Dakota State University computer science department is set to host BisonCyber, an on-campus day camp for high school students in grades 9-12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on June 20-24. The registration deadline is June 17.
There is no cost to participate and meals will be provided. Lodging is available for residential campers. Funding was provided by a recently awarded grant from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to support the expansion of NDSU’s BisonCyber summer camp. The grant allows a larger number of students to participate and helps NDSU offer housing to facilitate participation of students from across the state.
The camp provides instruction in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, programming and robotics.
“NDSU’s cybersecurity and computing-focused summer camps provide students the opportunity to learn key computing skills while having a lot of fun,” said Jeremy Straub, the NDSU Cybersecurity Institute director and an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science. “Campers build and program robots, learn how to secure and defend computers, develop programming skills and learn about artificial intelligence. These are all key skills for today’s students.”
Primary camp instruction will be provided by Pratap Kotala, Simone Ludwig, Zahid Anwar and Zubair Malik, Joe Latimer and Straub. All faculty in the NDSU computer science department.
Campers are placed in groups based on their current skills in programming, cybersecurity and robotics, allowing both beginning and more advanced students to join the camp. Campers also can select elective sessions in areas of their interest.
This summer will be NDSU’s fourth year offering cyber summer camps. More details and registration can be found on the Bison Cyber camp website.
