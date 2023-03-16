A bill that would allow school districts across the state to offer certain newly recruited teachers signing bonuses unanimously passed both the state senate and house on voice roll-call votes.

HB 1187, introduced by several state representatives including Scott Louser (R-Dist. 5) and Lori VanWinkle (R-Dist. 3) — both of Minot — would amend the North Dakota Century Code to give school boards authority to offer newly signed teachers bonuses.



Tags

Load comments