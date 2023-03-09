Several North Dakota professionals were nominated to serve on the state Board of Education including three educators, a bank officer and a cardiologist.
Six people were nominated by ND School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. Two of the six nominees will be selected by Gov. Doug Burgum to fill pending openings on the Board of Education.
The four-year terms entail overseeing North Dakota's public colleges and universities. Gov. Burgum will select one person from two groups to serve on the state's education board, pending approval from the ND Senate.
Nominees in the first group are:
Timothy Mihalick, Minot, a business development officer at Minot’s First Western Bank & Trust. (Mihalick is currently vice chairman of the Board of Higher Education. He is eligible to serve a second four-year term, the maximum allowed.)
Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown, a professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown
Marya Skaare, Dickinson, president of Trinity Catholic Schools
Nominees in the second group are:
Curtis Biller, Fargo, human resources consultant, Strengths Inc.
Stanley Schauer, Bismarck, director of assessments, ND Department of Public Instruction
Mevan Wijetunga, Grand Forks, cardiologist, Altru Health System
According to a press release issued by the ND Department of Education, the nominating committee consists of Baesler; state Sen. Don Schaible (R-Mott); state Rep. Dennis Johnson (R-Devils Lake); state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen; and Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents public school teachers and public employees.