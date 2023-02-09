National FFA Week is an annual celebration of the National FFA Organization, which is dedicated to preparing students for leadership and careers in agriculture. The week-long celebration takes place from the Saturday before George Washington's birthday to the following Saturday, and is celebrated by FFA members, alumni and supporters all over the country.

The purpose of National FFA Week is to raise awareness about the role that agriculture plays in our daily lives and to educate the public about the many career opportunities available in the agriculture industry. During the week, FFA members participate in a variety of events and activities designed to showcase their skills and knowledge and to promote the benefits of agriculture and FFA.



