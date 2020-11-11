Andrew Muhs of Langdon and Grace Dragseth of Watford City were recently awarded scholarships from the U.S. Durum Growers Association.
Muhs is the recipient of the 2020 Monroe Scheflo Scholarship. He is a college freshman at Lake Region State College pursuing a degree in precision agriculture. Muhs is very active in his family farm, has worked summers for the Cavalier County road crew, and was involved in choir, band, golf, and hockey in high school. Upon completion of his degree, he plans to return to his family’s farm as a partner with his brother and to his family’s Pioneer Seed business. Muhs is the son of Cheryl Muhs.
Dragseth received the 2020 USDGA Scholarship. She is a college junior at North Dakota State University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education with a minor in extension. Dragseth is passionate about 4-H and FFA and has been active in numerous extracurricular and volunteer activities throughout high school and college. Upon completion of her degree, she plans to return to Williams or McKenzie county to be an agricultural education teacher and/or extension agent. She is the daughter of Kyle and Julie Dragseth.
“It is important USDGA continues to encourage the next generation to pursue careers in agriculture,” says USDGA President Blake Inman. “It’s an honor to award these scholarships to two very deserving recipients.”
The Monroe Scheflo Scholarship Fund was established by USDGA in 1985 in memory of Monroe Scheflo, who served as the association’s president from 1982-1984, when he lost his battle with cancer at the age of 43. The USDGA Scholarship was established by the association in 2014, in order to offer another scholarship opportunity to agriculture students in durum-producing states.
USDGA’s mission is to increase the profitability of durum production through effective market development and promotion and coordinated communication and educational outreach. For more information, please visit www.durumgrowers.com.