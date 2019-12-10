While Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice, Mrs. Claus is making a stop in Williston to share the joy of reading with the area’s youth.
For the second year, Mrs. Claus is taking time to visit the Williston Community Library for Story Time with Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The afternoon will be open-house style, so that anyone interested can come and go as they please. Mrs. Claus will be reading stories throughout that time, as well as taking part in some fun holiday crafts and sharing cookies and hot chocolate with those in attendance. Director Andrea Placher said the library is thrilled to be welcoming Mrs. Claus back, after receiving positive response from last year’s visit.
“It really adds to the magic of the holiday,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “Mrs. Claus is maybe a little less intimidating than Santa, especially for the younger kids, which really makes this a great event. They can sit on Mrs. Claus’ lap if they like, but really it’s just about sharing the stories and instilling that love of reading to them, but still having some of that holiday magic.”
Story time is open for kids of all ages, and thanks to the Williston Community Library Foundation, those attending will get their choice of a free book to take home, while supplies last. Placher said around 250 books will be given away, with titles for all ages available.
Placher added that aside from the treats and hot cocoa, the library likes the kids to leave with a book, because it helps to not only promote reading, but helps get kids interested in visiting the library regularly.
“This is another way to get kids reading, to get them excited about reading, and to get them excited to come to the library,” she explained. “That’s really our main goal. Getting kids excited about reading now helps them stay excited about reading later on and creates future library patrons.”
In addition to the holiday visit from Mrs. Claus, the library will also be hosting Family Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, showing the Christmas classic “Elf.” For more information on all the activities the library has to offer, visit them online at www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary or stop by and see them at 1302 Davidson Drive.