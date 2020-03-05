There have been 14 applications for a North Dakota Board of Higher Education opening created by the resignation of new federal judge Dan Traynor, including one from Williston.
City Attorney Taylor Olson is among those in the state being considered for the position. Olson was born and raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 2001 before attending Williston State College. She obtained her undergraduate degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University in 2005, going back to school in 2008 at the University of North Dakota. Olson obtained her law degree in 2011 before moving back to Williston. Olson works as an attorney at Furuseth, Olson and Evert PC.
“I would be honored and thrilled to represent Northwest North Dakota and the students and citizens of the State of North Dakota on the State Board of Higher Education," Olson told the Williston Herald. "I have a strong passion for Northwest North Dakota and my home state and believe I could make an immediate impact on the board with my background in law and accounting. I am hopeful I will be allowed the opportunity to provide a positive impact on higher education in North Dakota.”
State Superintendent of Education Kirsten Baesler said Thursday, March 5, she was gratified by the robust interest in the opening. The person who is chosen will serve until June 30, 2022, when Traynor’s term ends, and will be eligible for reappointment to a full four-year term. The application deadline for the opening passed on Tuesday.
The other candidates are:
Gaylynn Becker, Bismarck, retired classroom teacher, principal, school counselor and assistant director at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction;
Danita Bye, Stanley, business adviser to small- and medium-sized businesses in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing and medical device industries;
Ellen Chaffee, Bismarck, governance consultant and former president of Mayville State and Valley City State universities;
Charles DeMakis, Minot, attorney and owner of DeMakis Law PLLC of Minot;
Bruce Gjovig, Grand Forks, retired founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota;
Ian Grande, Bismarck, assistant principal and English teacher at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck;
Perry Lubbers, Casselton, retired supply executive for Trail King Industries and the Bobcat Co.;
Douglas Nordby, Watford City, optometrist and owner of Nordby Vision Center of Watford City;
June “JuniKae” Randall, Grand Forks, television producer and founder/chief executive officer of Circle of Nations Publishing of Grand Forks;
Cody Severson, Fargo, executive director of Community Uplift Program/Harbor Health Clinic of Fargo;
Jonathan Sickler, Grand Forks, chief legal officer of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. of Grand Forks;
Michael R. Smith, Bismarck, retired college professor and school teacher, principal, coach and vocational trainer; and
Joseph Wetch Jr., Fargo, partner and vice president of the Serkland Law Firm of Fargo.
The nominating committee will choose three finalists for the opening, and forward its recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointment. The panel is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. March 16 in Room 131 of the state Capitol’s judicial wing.
Traynor resigned from the board Jan. 3, shortly after the U.S. Senate confirmed him to serve as a U.S. district judge in North Dakota. As a federal judge, Traynor could not continue serving on the board.
The term of another Board of Higher Education member, Don Morton, is ending June 30. Baesler said the process of recruiting his successor will begin a few days after the nominating panel picks the three potential successors to Traynor. Morton’s successor will be chosen for a four-year term.
“It is heartening to have so many candidates for Judge Traynor’s position, because those who are not selected may want to apply for the opening that will happen this summer when Don Morton’s term ends,” Baesler said.