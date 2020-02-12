Students from St. Joseph’s Elementary School are getting a crash course in theater this week as they prepare a snow-rrific production for the community.
This week, tour actors and directors Julia Steudle and Kate Schwarz with the Missoula Children’s Theatre, have been working with students from St. Joe’s to put together a production of The Snow Queen, inspired by the book by famed storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. Students from kindergarten to 6th grade have been working every day after school to learn their lines, music and stage blocking for their performance, which premieres at the school on Friday, Feb. 14.
Steudle and Schwarz arrived on Sunday, holding auditions for the show on Monday, with more than 50 kids taking part in the cast. The Snow Queen tells the story of Gerda, a young heroine who sets off through the icy wilderness to save her best friend Kay from the Snow Queen, meeting an eclectic cast of characters including snowmen, hobgoblins, snow chickens and talking reindeer. The students have been putting in extra hours, working after school into the evening to get themselves ready for the show, which Susan Elsbernd, co-chair of the Children’s Theater Committee, says shows how excited are the kids are to be involved.
“The excitement of the kids is unreal,” Elsbernd said. “To have kids stay from 3:15 to 7:45 every day, and they’re excited about, that tells you how successful it is. They’re just elated.”
Steudle, one of the show’s directors, said she was very impressed with how the kids were doing, having only been rehearsing for a few days. That commitment and excitement to the show, she said, is one of her favorite parts of being involved with the theater company.
“It’s awesome, I absolutely love this.” she told the Williston Herald. “It’s great to see kids that are excited about theater, and maybe haven’t done it before, because maybe there hasn’t been the opportunity. So that’s kind of the mission of Missoula Children’s Theatre, to bring theater to as many people as possible, and education through theater is super important.”
Performances of The Snow Queen are at 1:30 and 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th in the St. Joe’s gym. Admission is free and open to the public. Elsbernd and co-chair Maggie Martin said the production would not have been possible without the numerous generous contributions from sponsors, donors and volunteers.