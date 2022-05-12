Minot State’s 107th Commencement Exercise will begin at 10 a.m. May 14 in the Minot State Dome. The University will hold its traditional Hooding Ceremony for completion of a post-baccalaureate degree at 8 a.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.
For individuals unable to make the two live events, both the Hooding Ceremony and the Commencement Exercises will be broadcast via the Minot State YouTube channel.
Arnegard:
Devyn M Wagenecht, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary
Grenora:
April Christine Madsen, Master of Science, Special Education Strategist
New Town:
Hope Lynn Froshaug, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Powers Lake:
Hanna Lynn Grubb, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary
Keilani Renee Rystedt, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary
Ray Paige Adair Dolan, Bachelor of Science in Education, Physical Education
Tanner Wesley Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
Stanley:
Abigail Ann Wilhelmi, Bachelor of Science, Finance/Communication Sciences & Disorders
Tioga:
Meagan Marie McGinnity, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education
Watford City:
Stephanie J Casteel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mikka Lynn Haugeberg, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Colton M MacDonell, Bachelor of Science in Education, History
Jayden Nicole Uhlich, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Williston:
Alexander Polyvios Alexandrou, Bachelor of Science, Management
Kelsey Busch, Master of Science, Special Education, Special Education Strategist
Emily Jo Donnelly, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education
Renae Evenson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education
Amy Renae Falcon, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education
Jessica D Knudson, Bachelor of Science, Finance Management
Amanda Renicker, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education
Michelle Lynne Swanson, Master of Education, English