Minot State’s 107th Commencement Exercise will begin at 10 a.m. May 14 in the Minot State Dome. The University will hold its traditional Hooding Ceremony for completion of a post-baccalaureate degree at 8 a.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

For individuals unable to make the two live events, both the Hooding Ceremony and the Commencement Exercises will be broadcast via the Minot State YouTube channel.

Arnegard:

Devyn M Wagenecht, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary

Grenora:

April Christine Madsen, Master of Science, Special Education Strategist

New Town:

Hope Lynn Froshaug, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Powers Lake:

Hanna Lynn Grubb, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary

Keilani Renee Rystedt, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary

Ray Paige Adair Dolan, Bachelor of Science in Education, Physical Education

Tanner Wesley Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting

Stanley:

Abigail Ann Wilhelmi, Bachelor of Science, Finance/Communication Sciences & Disorders

Tioga:

Meagan Marie McGinnity, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education

Watford City:

Stephanie J Casteel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mikka Lynn Haugeberg, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Colton M MacDonell, Bachelor of Science in Education, History

Jayden Nicole Uhlich, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Williston:

Alexander Polyvios Alexandrou, Bachelor of Science, Management

Kelsey Busch, Master of Science, Special Education, Special Education Strategist

Emily Jo Donnelly, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education

Renae Evenson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education

Amy Renae Falcon, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education

Jessica D Knudson, Bachelor of Science, Finance Management

Amanda Renicker, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education

Michelle Lynne Swanson, Master of Education, English



