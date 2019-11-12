Meet [a Teton]

Name: Allen Tenbusschen
Position: Art Instructor
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Education: BFA from Brigham Young University — Idaho and an MFA from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
Fun facts
Favorite Book: Bluebeard by Kurt Vonnegut
Hobbies: Sketching and birding
Favorite Place to Eat in Williston: “I haven’t really explored a lot of the town yet, but I will say that Powder Keg Pizza place in Montana was pretty awesome.”
Q&AWhat are some interesting facts about you that people might not know?
“I am the person that always gets hurt or breaks a bone. I have broken my collarbone, arm, and neck. I am a huge nerd about Star Wars, our first big fight between siblings was about Star Wars. Soda is my vice.”
What drew you to Williston, WSC, and the Art Instructor position?
“I spent about a decade in Idaho before moving back to Michigan, and my wife and I spent some time in Iowa for her Masters degree, then 3 years in Massachusetts for mine. The whole time I just thought about how much I missed the open spaces in the west. It has been a dream of mine to teach painting and drawing, so I jumped at the opportunity to accomplish both goals in one job! I had my application in the day the job posted.”
What have you enjoyed about your time so far at WSC?
“My department is phenomenal, full of just amazing people and I have felt nothing but joy since I got here.”