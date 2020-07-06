Meet [a Teton]
Name: Kit Hernandez

Position: Director for Residence Life

Hometown: Ely, MN

Years at WSC: 3 going on 4

Fun Facts

Favorite show: "Gilmore Girls….or The Office."

Hobbies or interests: "I love dogs – all of them, even the ones I’ve never met; however, Leroy is my number 1. I also love puzzling & listening to true crime podcasts."

Favorite thing about Williston: "I love that we have so many parks."

What are some interesting facts about you that people might not know? "I grew up on a resort in northern MN and didn’t have TV growing up."

What have you enjoyed most about working at WSC? "The students."

What is your favorite Teton event? "Move-In Day of course!"

