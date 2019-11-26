Meet [a Teton]

Name: Patrick Drapeau
Position: Counselor
Hometown: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Education: Master’s degree in school counseling, Bachelor’s degree in social work, and an A.S. degree in social work
Fun Facts
Favorite movie(s): "I love Star Wars and Batman!"
Hobbies: Reading, running, hiking, and biking
Favorite Place to Eat in Williston: Basil and Famous Dave’s
What are some interesting facts about you that people might not know?
"I carried the Olympic Torch! I am in a museum! I finished an Ironman event."
What drew you to Williston, WSC, and the Counselor position?
"My best college experience was at a junior college and I wanted to be a part of that college experience."
What have you enjoyed about your time so far at WSC?
"Making new friends!"