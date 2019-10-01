Name: Emily Casner
Position: Enrollment Services Associate
Hometown: Atwater, CA
Education: B.S. in Ag Communications from California State University Fresno
Fun Facts
Favorite Movie: The Sandlot
Hobbies: Enjoying the outdoors
Favorite Place to Eat in Williston: "I'm still new to the area but am open to recommendations!"
What is an interesting fact about you that people might not know?
"I have a basset hound named Molly."
What drew you to Williston, WSC, and the Enrollment Services Associate position?
"New opportunities!"
What are you most excited about for the coming year?
"I'm excited to meet new people and learn more about the area."