Meet [a Teton]
Name: Lance Olson
Position: Associate Professor, Math and Sciences Department Chair
Hometown: Williston, ND
Years at WSC: 30 as an instructor, 2 as a student
Fun Facts
Favorite Movie: Kelly's Heroes
Hobbies or interests: "Hiking, Hunting, Basketball, hanging out with my dogs (oh…and my family of course!)"
Favorite thing about Williston: The lack of mosquitoes in January.
What is an interesting fact about you that people might not know?
"I got very sick as a baby and probably should have died. So every day I have had since then is a gift!"
What have you enjoyed most about teaching at WSC?
"What a great place to work! I truly enjoy the staff and faculty I work with and the students are great! I have the best job possible!"
What is your favorite Teton event?
"The first day of class meeting the new students."