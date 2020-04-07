Meet [a Teton]

Lance Olson

Name: Lance Olson

Position: Associate Professor, Math and Sciences Department Chair

Hometown: Williston, ND

Years at WSC: 30 as an instructor, 2 as a student

Fun Facts

Favorite Movie: Kelly's Heroes

Hobbies or interests: "Hiking, Hunting, Basketball, hanging out with my dogs (oh…and my family of course!)"

Favorite thing about Williston: The lack of mosquitoes in January.

What is an interesting fact about you that people might not know?

"I got very sick as a baby and probably should have died. So every day I have had since then is a gift!"

What have you enjoyed most about teaching at WSC?

"What a great place to work! I truly enjoy the staff and faculty I work with and the students are great! I have the best job possible!"

What is your favorite Teton event?

"The first day of class meeting the new students."

