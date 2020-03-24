Meet [a Teton]

Name: Beverly Conway
Position: Associate Professor of Science & Nutrition
Hometown: Williston, ND
Years at WSC: 22
Fun Facts
Favorite Song: Forever in Blue Jeans by Neil Diamond (“My theme song.”)
Hobbies or interests: Baking, gardening, and refinishing furniture
Favorite thing about Williston: “It is a smaller town and you can get to know the people who own businesses. Makes living here more personal.”
What are some interesting facts about you that people might not know?
“I was born and raised in Williston, and I am a WSC (UND-Williston) alum. I spent 25 years away from Williston with college, graduate school and following my husband for 20 years in the Air Force, but we then returned to Williston.”
What have you enjoyed most about teaching at WSC?
“I have enjoyed the students and seeing them learn and enjoying life here. The staff and faculty have also been great to work with.”
What is your favorite Teton event?
“Taste of Cultures. I enjoy meeting the students from different areas in the US and other countries.”