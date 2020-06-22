Meet [a Teton]

Name: Joanna Billings
Position: Enrollment Services Associate
Hometown: Teague, TX
Education: High School Diploma from Williston High School
Fun Facts
Favorite Song: Without Me by Halsey
Hobbies and interests: Crafting and creating home decor
Favorite place to eat in Williston: Jimmy Johns
What is an interesting fact about you that people might not know?
"Yellow and orange are my favorite colors."
What drew you to Williston, WSC, and the Enrollment Services Associate position?
"I came to Williston with excitement for tons of opportunities to extend my career path!"
What have you enjoyed about your time so far at WSC?
"I enjoy my team! They are definitely a fun group to be around!"