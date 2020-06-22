Meet [a Teton]

Name: Joanna Billings

Position: Enrollment Services Associate

Hometown: Teague, TX

Education: High School Diploma from Williston High School

Fun Facts

Favorite Song: Without Me by Halsey

Hobbies and interests: Crafting and creating home decor

Favorite place to eat in Williston: Jimmy Johns

What is an interesting fact about you that people might not know?

"Yellow and orange are my favorite colors."

What drew you to Williston, WSC, and the Enrollment Services Associate position?

"I came to Williston with excitement for tons of opportunities to extend my career path!"

What have you enjoyed about your time so far at WSC?

"I enjoy my team! They are definitely a fun group to be around!"

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments