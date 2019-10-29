Medal of Honor Recipient to Present at WSC

Williston State College is honored to welcome Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha to campus on Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m. in the Well.
A former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Romesha is recognized for his heroic actions on October 3, 2009 during the Battle of Kamdesh, a 12-hour battle and a key moment during the War in Afghanistan.
That morning, Staff Sergeant Romesha and his fellow soldiers awakened to an intense attack by an estimated 300 Taliban fighters.
Despite shrapnel wounds, Staff Sergeant Romesha continued to fight. As a result of his quick and selfless action, he carried out a successful counterattack that eliminated Taliban machine guns and allowed for wounded soldiers to be taken to an aid station.
In 2013, Romesha was recognized for his valor and humility and was awarded the Medal of Honor by Former President Barack Obama. Romesha is the fourth living Medal of Honor recipient for the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. That same year, he was also inducted into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes.
In 2013, Romesha released his memoir, Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor, which recounts his experience during the Battle of Kamdesh. A New York Times bestseller, the book also serves as a powerful account of how one person can make a difference against seemingly impossible odds.
As a motivational speaker, Romesha emphasizes how the capacity for leadership and bravery resides within everyone.
Doors to the Well open at 6:30 p.m. Romesha will share his message with the Williston community at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session at 7:45 p.m. and a book signing and reception at 8 p.m. If interested in having Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor signed, please bring your own copy. Books will be unavailable for sale at the event.
“Clinton Romesha will share his story of heroism and the unique honor awarded to only 3,507 recipients in American history,” explained Dr. John Miller, WSC President. “In a larger sense though, his visit will collectively honor all of our friends and family who have served, are actively serving, and the first responders who keep our community safe every day. The evening is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all of those who serve – past, present, and future. In the words of our own American Legion Edgar M. Boyd Post #37, ‘we belong to the people who serve and the community in which we thrive.’”
This event is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: WSC, the Williston State College Foundation, API – Williston Basin Chapter, American Legion – Williston Post 37, Military Affairs Committee, VFW – Post 12169, and Disabled American Veterans – Williston, Chapter 9.
This event is free and open to the public and media is welcome to attend. Please save the date and join us on Wednesday, November 13!
For more information on this event, please contact Karissa Kjos, Student Life Coordinator at 701.774.4213 or karissa.kjos@willistonstate.edu. For more information on this Speaker, please visit www.prhspeakers.com.