Medal of Honor Recipient to Present at WSC

Williston State College is honored to welcome Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha to campus Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Well.
A former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Romesha is recognized for his heroic actions on October 3, 2009 during the Battle of Kamdesh, a 12-hour battle and a key moment during the War in Afghanistan.
In 2013, Romesha was recognized for his valor and humility and was awarded the Medal of Honor by Former President Barack Obama. He also released his memoir, Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor, which recounts his experience during the Battle of Kamdesh.
As a motivational speaker, Romesha emphasizes how the capacity for leadership and bravery resides within everyone.
The evening will begin with a free dinner honoring active duty military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families in the Well at 5:30 p.m.
Doors to the Well open at 6:30 p.m. Romesha will share his message with the Williston community at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session at 7:45 p.m. and a book signing and reception at 8 p.m. If interested in having Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor signed, please bring your own copy. Books will be unavailable for sale at the event.
This event is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: WSC, the Williston State College Foundation, API – Williston Basin Chapter, American Legion – Williston Post 37, Military Affairs Committee, VFW – Post 12169, and Disabled American Veterans – Williston, Chapter 9. This event is free and open to the public and media is welcome to attend.
For more information on this event, please contact Karissa Kjos, Student Life Coordinator at 701-774-4213 or karissa.kjos@willistonstate.edu.
For more information on this Speaker, please visit www.prhspeakers.com/speaker/clinton-romesha#about.