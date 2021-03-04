McVay Elementary has created a unique way to share positive messages with their students, taking a page right out of a book.
"We're really big into building a family community within the school," McVay Principal Tonya Brenner told the Williston Herald. "That ties in closely with our social-emotional learning focus, so a lot of that is building a family and community. We were trying to think of ways that the students could show compassion and kindness, and this was one idea we came up with."
The idea is the Giving Tree, a whimsical tree painted by Stephanie Boone on a large wall along McVay's main hallway. Much like the Giving Tree of Shel Silverstein's famous book, McVay's tree is meant to give students what they need: positivity. The tree itself is bare, the students and staff create the leaves themselves, based on a monthly theme. February was the first month for the tree, so naturally the leaves were made of hearts. But it's not no much the leaves that are important, but the messages upon them.
Each leaf has a handwritten message from a student or staff member, sharing kind words, a positive message or just something that makes them feel good. As students walk down the hall they can stop and read the messages, with the hope that they will take some of the encouraging words to heart.
"This is a main thoroughfare for every kid in the school," explained McVay librarian Terri Firth. "This way, they can read what other kids are saying, and share some thoughts of their own. It gives them an idea of what other kids are feeling, and that can help in a lot of positive ways."
March has a St. Patrick's Day theme, with shamrock leaves sharing what students feel lucky about. April's tree will have raindrop leaves, with teachers and staff sharing why they enjoy working at the school. Firth said the tree has already helped students by showing that they are not alone, and that others may think or feel as they do, further encouraging the community feel, and giving students a sense of belonging.
"If we were all more community minded, I think that would be better for everyone," Firth said. "Having feelings for other people, how you treat them and how they treat you are important things to learn. We want them to feel like they are a part of our school by creating that community, a place where they feel they belong."