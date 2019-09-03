Classes ground to a halt at McVay Elementary on Tuesday morning, as fourth grade students took to the streets, going on strike until their demands were met. Those demand? More ice cream.
Katherine Wesche, fourth grade teacher at McVay, led the student revolt on the morning of Tuesday, Sep. 3, as part of a lesson on Caesar Chavez and the worker’s movement. Wesche said she and her class read about Chavez and learned some of the terminology associated with the movement, such as boycott, union and strike. In order to make the lesson a bit more hands-on, Wesche and the other fourth graders took part in a mock strike, marching with hand-made sides along the sidewalk in front of the school, demanding that administration give more ice cream to the protesters.
With chants of “We want more ice cream” filling the air, students marched and waved their signs until Principal Tonya Brenner agreed to meet with the mob, engaging in negotiations with the group’s leadership. After a few minutes of back and forth, Brenner retreated inside to discuss the group’s demands, which Wesche said included “ice cream twice a day.” The students said they were deserving of ice cream because they had been working hard, had performed well, and quite simply...because it was hot.
Brenner returned shortly after, with boxes of ice cream sandwiches in hand. While not twice a day, the students were able to negotiate for ice cream for themselves and their teachers, and peacefully returned to their classrooms, triumphant and ready fo the rest of the day’s lessons.