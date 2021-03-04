For over a year, McVay Elementary in Williston has been giving back to the community by providing food, clothing and more for students in need. Now, the school is teaming up with a local business to give back even more.
Shayna Shriver with Wilmac Multidistrict Special Education was doing some work at McVay, and saw the need many students had for everyday items such as socks, coats and shoes. Knowing that McVay students, staff and its Principal Tonya Brenner had already spent more than a year providing those items, often at their own cost, Shriver decided to reach out to the Wise Penny in Williston to give McVay a little boost.
“Parents have been strapped due to COVID; there’s just no extra money.” Shriver told the Williston Herald. “The increase in need we saw in students, some even coming in with with wet socks because their shoes had holes in them; that’s really where it started.”
Shriver connected Brenner with Desaree Villers at the Wise Penny, who stepped up to provide more support than McVay could have imagined. Villers loaded up with coats, hats, gloves, backpacks, shoes and more for the school, with the promise that more would be coming when the students needed them.
“Because of the pandemic, you’ve got a lot of families struggling out there right now,” Villers said. “This takes a little bit more of that burden off their mind.”
Villers and the Wise Penny donated around seven large totes full of goods for the students. Villers said that when the totes are empty, she’ll refill them and bring them back to the school. Brenner said that other community partners have joined Villers in donating to the McVay’s “Clothing Closet,” which has expanded to become a bit of a food pantry as well.
“We’re super grateful for the community outreach and support for our students and families,” Brenner said. “I think it’s something that we’ve needed for a long time, and I’m glad we have the people here to push for it.”
Brenner said McVay social worker Charlie Hystad essentially runs the operation, working with McVay’s students and families to determine who may need assistance. Brenner added that if there are families in need, they can contact herself or Hystad at McVay Elementary.