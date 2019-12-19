Students from McVay Elementary stopped by the Williston Senior Center to brighten the mood with some Yuletide carols Thursday morning.
The students, from Katherine Wesche and Ronda Pacheco’s fourth grade classes, decided to become more community-minded by taking on a service project that would benefit the community. The teachers chose Meals on Wheels, and since October the students have been making handmade crafts and personal notes, which are sent out with the meals.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, along with delivering their crafts, the students provided some mealtime entertainment for the seniors at the center, singing a number of holiday favorites.
Frosty the Snowman, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more got the room bouncing as the kids danced and jingled for the crowd as they sang. The teachers said the students have enjoyed giving back, knowing that their efforts are brightening someone else’s day.
“The kids enjoy it, and I think it’s good for us to do something like this, where we’re not thinking about ourselves, that we’re giving to someone else.” Wesche told the Williston Herald.
“Especially someone that they don’t know,” Pacheco added. “It’s just that feeling of generosity, and caring about somebody else that they might not even know. And we have had one senior write us a Thank You note, and that was exciting for the kids to get and they really loved hearing that.”
Both Wesche and Pacheco said they hope to continue the partnership with the Senior Center through next year, saying that they believe it’s a great opportunity for the students to become more involved in their community, and learn the value of giving back to those around them.
While the student will continue making their seasonally-themed crafts and writing notes, their preparing to start practice for their spring concert, so the teachers said the seniors might have to wait a few months before they’re treated to another musical performance.
“It took a long time to practice for this,” Pacheco said. “They weren’t doing it in music class, we were just practicing here and there when we had a few free minutes, so we need a little time before we can do that again.”
Until they put their dancing shoes on again, the kids get to enjoy their Christmas break knowing that their acts of kindness have surely been noticed by the Man in Red, earning them a coveted spot on the “Nice” list.