A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the Bakken Area Skills Center (BASC) was held Monday, July 18 at the future site of the center, along Wolves Den Parkway/across the street from the Rough Rider Center’s baseball field in Watford City.
“This project has been years in the making and it is great to make it to this project milestone," Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County's Economic Development Coordinator said. "As the needs of our workforce shift, the mode of education must shift accordingly—we must be more nimble than we are currently. The Bakken Area Skills Center will position us to be on the cutting edge of what the next generation of training and education look like.”
The BASC is a project created by McKenzie County Public School District #1 to provide hands-on technical training for high school students, post-secondary education, and in-demand skills training for regional employers.
A press release distributed by the school district explains that McKenzie County is the only county in the state that has a Class A school but no post-secondary education provider, putting local employers at a disadvantage to recruit trained employees from the area. The district also said that over half of their graduating seniors do not go on to a four year college so the BASC will help give these graduates an opportunity to receive skilled training before entering the workforce.
The project’s estimated cost is $20 million. Earlier this year, the BASC received a $10 million grant from the ND Career and Technical Education Capital Projects Fund to be used towards construction costs. Other local jurisdictions, companies, and organizations are also contributing funds.