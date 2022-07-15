A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the Bakken Area Skills Center (BASC) is to be held Monday, July 18 at 12:00 p.m. at the future site of the center, along Wolves Den Parkway/across the street from the Rough Rider Center’s baseball field in Watford City.
The BASC is a project created by McKenzie County Public School District #1 to provide hands-on technical training for high school students, post-secondary education, and in-demand skills training for regional employers.
A press release distributed by the school district explains that McKenzie County is the only county in the state that has a Class A school but no post-secondary education provider, putting local employers at a disadvantage to recruit trained employees from the area. The district also said that over half of their graduating seniors do not go on to a four year college so the BASC will help give these graduates an opportunity to receive skilled training before entering the workforce.
The courses offered at the BASC will be based off of the highest demand for workforce training in the area and obtaining qualified instructors. Construction timeline projections show the BASC will be ready for student use by late 2023.
The project’s estimated cost is $20 million. Earlier this year, the BASC received a $10 million grant from the ND Career and Technical Education Capital Projects Fund to be used towards construction costs. Other local jurisdictions, companies, and organizations are also contributing funds.