The following individuals have been selected to receive scholarships from the Maude M. Schuetze Foundation:

Abbey Granbois

Alex Wiens

Alicia Lagerquist

Allie Romo

Anissa Bengochea

Brenna Osksa

Bryce Osksa

Carson Ullmer

Chris Hagan

Christian Melby

Colby Olson

Colter Miller

Colter Romo

Emilee Eggen

Gunnar Rasmussen

Hannah Bawden

Issac Johnson

Jacob Martin

Jaxon Pedersen

Kaden Hansen

Kaya Parenteau

Kayla Kidder

Kinsey Rasmussen

Keegan Nelson

Kylie Portra

Lucas Oelkers

Michael Pederson

Rebecca Dickey

Walker Ator

The Maude M. Schuetze Foundation has been established and funded with assets of the Maude M. Schuetze Estate. Maude Nugent Schuetze, whose parents immigrated from Canada, was the first white child born in Culbertson, Montana and was a lifelong resident of the area. Maude was a charter member of the Culbertson Saddle Club, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was active in the Northeast Montana Antique and Thresher’s Association, St. Anthony’s Church and Alter Society and other community organizations. The Maude Schuetze Foundation was established to perpetuate her philanthropic interest in the Culbertson area.

The Maude M. Schuetze Foundation provides for the use of all net income generated therefrom to be used exclusively for charitable, religious, and education purposes as may from time to time be allocated by the Advisory Committee. The Advisory Committee consists of Paula Dehner, Judy Romo, Julie Johnston and Attorney Jennifer Nasner. American State Bank and Trust Company as trustee.

