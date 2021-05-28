The following individuals have been selected to receive scholarships from the Maude M. Schuetze Foundation:
Abbey Granbois
Alex Wiens
Alicia Lagerquist
Allie Romo
Anissa Bengochea
Brenna Osksa
Bryce Osksa
Carson Ullmer
Chris Hagan
Christian Melby
Colby Olson
Colter Miller
Colter Romo
Emilee Eggen
Gunnar Rasmussen
Hannah Bawden
Issac Johnson
Jacob Martin
Jaxon Pedersen
Kaden Hansen
Kaya Parenteau
Kayla Kidder
Kinsey Rasmussen
Keegan Nelson
Kylie Portra
Lucas Oelkers
Michael Pederson
Rebecca Dickey
Walker Ator
The Maude M. Schuetze Foundation has been established and funded with assets of the Maude M. Schuetze Estate. Maude Nugent Schuetze, whose parents immigrated from Canada, was the first white child born in Culbertson, Montana and was a lifelong resident of the area. Maude was a charter member of the Culbertson Saddle Club, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was active in the Northeast Montana Antique and Thresher’s Association, St. Anthony’s Church and Alter Society and other community organizations. The Maude Schuetze Foundation was established to perpetuate her philanthropic interest in the Culbertson area.
The Maude M. Schuetze Foundation provides for the use of all net income generated therefrom to be used exclusively for charitable, religious, and education purposes as may from time to time be allocated by the Advisory Committee. The Advisory Committee consists of Paula Dehner, Judy Romo, Julie Johnston and Attorney Jennifer Nasner. American State Bank and Trust Company as trustee.