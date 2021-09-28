Williston State College announced it has welcomed a new art instructor to campus.
Taylor Maroney came to WSC from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where they completed their Master of Fine Arts degree. They joined the college for the latest semester, which began at the end of August. As part of WSC's art department, Maroney said they hope to bring more uplifting and diverse perspectives to the classroom, as well as encouraging art at every level.
"I hope I can make art accessible to every level learner and make it less intimidating than a lot of people might think it is." Maroney explained to the Williston Herald.
Maroney added that they plan to teach using a broad range of artists from across the world in addition to those typically taught in art instruction. While they've only been in town a little over a month, Maroney said they're already feeling welcome into the community.
"I really love it, it's a great community." Maroney said. "It's a great community. Everyone is extremely nice and extremely helpful."
Maroney is primarily an oil painter, creating works based off the human figure. Their work was recently published in the “Fine Arts Connoisseur Magazine”, featuring a 36 X 110 inches oil on canvas piece entitled “Bracing." Maroney’s works explore issues of binary and non-binary gender in paintings.
"I comment a lot on identity, and how there can be multiple facets of an identity." Maroney noted.
The article also showcases Maroney’s work and the grants they received from the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation. Maroney received Greenshields grants in 2018 and 2020. Maroney explained that these grants allowed them financial assistance through graduate school.
“Taylor is a wonderful addition to our department," Department Chair Dr. Kim Weismann stated. "Taylor brings a wealth of experiences as well as perspectives to help our students explore different areas of art while at WSC.”
Maroney said they hope that students come away from class with the realization that anyone is capable of creating art.
"Everyone has the ability to be creative," Maroney said. "Anyone can draw or be a painter, it's just learning a skill set."
To learn more about WSC's new art instructor or their work, contact Taylor Maroney at 701-774-6233 or taylor.maroney@willistonstate.edu, or visit the Art Department inside the Western Star building on the college campus.