Four listening sessions are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, as part of the search for the next president of Williston State College.
Faculty and staff listening sessions will be held at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., a student session is scheduled for noon, and a community session is set for 5:30 p.m. These sessions will be held via Microsoft Teams due to current pandemic protocol, and those wanting to attend should contact Jenae Hunter, executive assistant for the president, at jenae.hunter@willistonstate.edu.
The new WSC president will succeed Dr. John Miller, who is scheduled to retire June 2021.
Co-chairing the WSC Presidential Search Committee are Kathleen Neset, State Board of Higher Education member, and Kim Wray, WSC vice president for academic affairs and instruction. Other committee members include:
- Hunter Berg, executive director of WSC Foundation
- Patrick Bertagnolli, director of Roughrider Center and community enhancement, Watford City
- Yarenci Gonzalez, student senate president, WSC
- Kristina Kitchens, student finance associate, WSC
- Jayden Olson, athletic director, WSC
- Taylor Olson, attorney, Williston
- Terry Olson, past director of WSC Foundation
- Gail Raasakka, associate professor of nursing, WSC
- Dr. Steve Shirley, president of Minot State University
- Dr. Kim Weismann, professor of communication, WSC
WSC and NDUS have retained AGB Search (www.agbsearch.com), a national higher education leadership search firm, to assist in the process. By mid-December additional information related to nominations and applications will be shared.