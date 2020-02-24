Contractors demolitioning the former Law Enforcement Center made an exciting discovery as they removed the building’s original cornerstone — a time capsule from 1929.
The cornerstone was laid on June 15, 1929 as part of the construction for Good Samaritan Hospital. The hospital replaced Wittenberg Hospital, which was established in 1912. Crews from National Civil carefully removed the cornerstone during the demolition, thinking it may be of historic value to the city.
Upon removing the stone, a compartment was discovered on the underside, which contained a sealed metal box. While it did not contain gold, silver or precious jewels, the capsule’s contents did hold documents with some interesting historic value.
Prying the medal lid off and looking inside, one notices the smell of old ink and must immediately. Layers of yellowed paper fill the box, having been folded and placed inside almost 91 years prior. The first item is a single piece of paper, dated June 8, 1929, an is an invitation to the cornerstone’s laying ceremony on June 15.
The invitation came from the Good Samaritan’s building committee chairman and the city’s postmaster, Axel Strom. Underneath, four dingy pages lay folded together, staples long since rusted and fallen away, telling the story of how Good Samaritan came to be, and its need to replace Wittenberg Hospital, which was struggling to serve the community’s needs.
“The hospital was begun and for many years has done its work in a frame building, to which two cottages were added, for nurses home,” the type-written document reads. “In 1916 a campaign was put on for a new hospital. While the preliminary campaign in Nov. of that year was very successful, the financial conditions the following year, ensuing upon our entrance into the war, and the following economic conditions following the war precluded any further effort to build a more adequate building. In 1927, the Association decided to renew the campaign for a new building, the hospital having long since outgrown its quarters.”
The capsule also contained amended Articles of Incorporation of The Good Samaritan Hospital, dated April 18, 1929, which were typed over the amended Articles of Incorporation for Wittenberg Hospital, dated March 3, 1926. The box also included the Abstract of Title of the hospital, telling a history of the property dating back to 1894. Two of the most interesting items within the time capsule were folded and stuffed into the bottom, but give a glimpse into what was happening in the area nearly a century ago.
A copy of the Williams County Farmers Press from Wednesday, June 12 and the Williston Herald from Thursday, June 13, 1929 both share the news of the cornerstone’s ceremony on their front page, as well as a few other interesting historical tidbits. An article in the Herald talks about an attendance of 10,000 at a band tournament the following Tuesday, complete with a parade and floats. While the name isn’t explicitly used, Band Day is the event in question. An ad reminds readers to stop by Hedderich’s department store to get dad his favorite gift before Father’s Day that Sunday. The Great Northern Railroad’s “Empire Builder” made a stop in Williston on June 11, with 3,000 people in attendance to greet the new deluxe train.
The cornerstone capsule, however, was not the only capsule discovered. An addition to the hospital was built in 1955, and an engraved stone plaque commemorated such. Unfortunately, no one was aware that a second capsule had been built into the wall until crews brought the wall down, unintentionally damaging most of the materials.
City Administrator David Tuan said that once the capsules were discovered, the contents were turned over to the city and its attorney for review, just to be sure that there were no documents the city needed for its records, or that there were any title materials that should be returned to the property owner. Tuan said the items are of interesting historical value, but they held no legal implications.
“It’s pretty fascinating,” Tuan said if the documents. “It plays a lot of similarities with what’s going on in the community right now, with the need for health care, growth of the town, limited funds. It was very interesting to know that history with the hospital before Mercy (Hospital) came along.”
As a way to preserve the items as well as make them available to display for the public, the city donated the time capsule, its contents as well as the original cornerstones, to the James Memorial Preservation Society, where they will be displayed at the James Memorial in collaboration with the Williston Community Library, who will share them as part of their History Room.