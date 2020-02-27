A special meeting with one agenda item turned controversial for the Williams County Public School District No. 8 board on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The board met at noon Thursday to appoint a signatory for the closing of a land deal that would give the district 20 additional acres adjacent to Missouri Ridge school. The original idea was to use the land to build a high school. The closing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28.
The meeting was called because the previous signatory for the deal was Jenny Jorgenson, who left the board in 2019, and the board needed to appoint someone else. It came two days after a proposal to build a $28 million elementary school barely failed and two challengers unseated two incumbents in a recall election.
Curtis Sullivan, one of the members who lost his seat on Tuesday, moved to appoint board member Dawn Hollingsworth to be the signatory. Board member Myles Fisher, however, moved to postpone any decision until the board's next regular meeting on March 9.
Other board members questioned that idea, wondering whether delaying would put the district in breach of contract. Sullivan said having the land made sense for the future of the district.
"Even if this thing does go to hell in a handbasket, which I think it will because there aren't enough board members in favor of District 8, at least you'll have land to build schools on," he said.
Fisher, however, said he thought the new board should review the purchase before appointing anyone to sign the final paperwork.
In Tuesday's election, challenges Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams took the most votes, with 434 and 399, respectively. Sullivan got 310 votes, board President Penny Soiseth got 309 and challenger Salena Gustaveson got 109.
Hollingsworth suggested that land can be difficult to find and it made sense to move forward.
"Regardless what happens, why wouldn't we want to have that piece of land?" she asked.
"That's an excellent question for the next regular board meeting," Fisher said.
The board voted down the motion to postpone the decision with Fisher voting for it and Sullivan, Hollingsworth, Soiseth and board member Kyle Renner voting against it. The board approved making Hollingsworth the signatory by a vote of 4-1, with Fisher voting against it.
The board planned to meet again Thursday evening at 6 p.m. for an executive session where the district's attorney will go over the contract. Another special meeting is set for noon on Friday and a meeting to canvass election results is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
After the meeting, Jundt, who was in the audience, called the decision to move forward unethical, and said the board was trying to ram through plans before new members took over.
"Voters spoke pretty clearly that a high school is not what they want from District 8," he said.
Jundt and Williams both ran on promises to help keep District 8 high school students enrolled in Williston High School. The District 8 board and the Williston Public School District No. 1 board have been discussing a proposal to keep District 8 students at WHS but had hit an impasse.