Gov. Doug Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday, Sept. 21, that Kristi Reinke, a social studies teacher at Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, has been named the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year.
Reinke was chosen from a group of four finalists for the annual honor. The other three were Jana Gudmundson, a technology integration specialist and instructional coach at Park River Area Schools; Dana Kasowski, a Wahpeton Middle School special education teacher; and Cory Volk, a science teacher at Bismarck’s South Central High School.
“Kristi Reinke not only embraces the philosophy that it takes a village to raise a child, she lives it every day in her classroom, creating a sense of community with her students and colleagues and laying the foundation for positive relationships that lead to positive outcomes,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful for Mrs. Reinke and all of these passionate and dedicated finalists who care deeply about their students and empower them with the knowledge and skills they need to reach their fullest potential.”
An eight-member selection committee interviewed the finalists and chose Reinke as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. She succeeds Sara Medalen, a reading and math interventionist at Sunnyside Elementary School in Minot.