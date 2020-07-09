Recommendations sent to Gov. Doug Burgum for the state Board of Public School Education include a Williston High School alumnus.
Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that a selection committee has forwarded the recommendations to the governor, who appoints board members to six-year terms. State law requires the presidents of North Dakota United, the North Dakota School Boards Association and the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders to submit lists of names for openings.
The seven-member board acts on requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize, or transfer property. Members automatically become part of the Board of Career and Technical Education, which oversees North Dakota’s state CTE department and CTE programs.
Among those nominated is Dr. Nick Klemisch, Williston High School class of 2000 graduate, and superintendent of Garrison public schools, a position he has held for the last five years. Klemisch lives in Garrison with his wife Holly and their three children, Rylan, Hudson, and Nora.
Klemisch attended the University of North Dakota, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Social Studies education, and his Master's as a Special Education Strategist. He received his Doctorate in School District Leadership from the University of South Dakota.
Previously, he was the Director of Special Education for the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit based out of Valley City, as well as teaching at Simle Middle School and Western Plains Residential Treatment Center.
"It is definitely an honor be considered for this position. My primary focus is more on the CTE side of things, simply because I have long since been an advocate for Career and Technical Skills," Klemisch told the Williston Herald. "These courses are essential to our schools to ensure we provide our students with a basic understanding in order for students to become career ready. I believe too many schools push students to go onto four-year colleges and universities, even though there are many great in-demand positions for students to become skilled at with far less debt. On the contrary, I also believe I have the skills necessary in order to assist the board in the process of dissolutions, reorganizations, and the transfer of property."
The board will represent Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties. The governor will choose a person from among those candidates to represent that group of counties.
The other candidates are:
Kenneth Aune, Jamestown, band director at Jamestown Middle School;
Rick Diegel, Steele, the superintendent of Kidder County public schools;
Donald Emch, Bismarck, a retired schoolteacher and administrator;
Burdell Johnson, Tuttle, a farmer/rancher and business owner;
Andrew Jordan, Bismarck, the superintendent of Wilton public schools;
Marsha Lembke, Bismarck, a retired former administrator for the North Dakota Department of Transportation
Jason Rohr, Jamestown, a senior crop insurance specialist for AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
One candidate, incumbent board member Sonia Meehl, of Oakes, applied for a second term. Her name was forwarded to the governor to represent Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, and Sargent counties.