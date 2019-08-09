Kids Count ranks ND kids' well-being at 11th in U.S.

A report by Kids Count ranks North Dakota as the 11th best state for children’s well-being, but its below-average results in education drag the rating lower than it otherwise might have been.
Minnesota came in as fourth best for kids' well-being, and South Dakota was ranked 26th.
A release by North Dakota Kids Count said that North Dakota ranks first in economic well-being and fourth in family and community, but the state falls behind in education and health care, being ranked 35th and 30th in those domains, respectively.
The report also found that 66% of fourth-graders are not proficient in reading in North Dakota. When Kids Count started collecting data in 2002, North Dakota had a significantly higher rate of proficient children than the United States as a whole, but while the U.S. average improved, North Dakota’s rate remained stagnant.
Kids who do not read at a proficient level are more likely to drop out of high school, which reduces their earning potential and chances for success, according to Kids Count. The Literacy Foundation said illiteracy can make it harder for businesses to fill essential jobs and slows the long-term GDP growth rate. On an individual level, illiteracy makes it harder to find positions, which leads to lower incomes and lower-quality jobs, and can have a negative impact on low self-esteem and health, as it may be hard for the individual to read and understand health information.
While North Dakota is roughly on par with the U.S. on a whole with literacy, only 40% of eighth graders in North Dakota are proficient in math compared to 33% of American children. North Dakota also has a lower percentage of 3- and 4-year-old children in school than the U.S. on average, with only 31% of young kids in school compared to 48% of all U.S. children. However, 2 percentage points more of North Dakota high school students graduate on time compared to the national average.
Despite the below-average results in education, North Dakota has a top rank for economic well-being. North Dakota has the second-lowest child poverty rate at 11%, which is an improvement of 5 percentage points from 2010, and 22% of parents have insecure employment compared to the national average of 27%. Furthermore, a larger percentage of teens are working or in school in North Dakota compared to the whole U.S., and a smaller percentage of children are living in households with a high housing burden in North Dakota.
The state also has a lower percentage of children living in high-poverty areas. North Dakota ranks fourth in family community. North Dakota saw a large improvement in teen births per 1,000 between 2010 and 2017, with 29 in 2010 and 16 in 2017. A smaller percentage of children live in families with a head of household who lacks a high school diploma compared to the U.S and a lower percentage of children in single-parent families.