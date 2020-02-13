Love is in the air!
It's Valentine's Day, and tons of flowers, chocolates, diamonds and balloons are going to loved ones everywhere. But what is the best Valentine's Day gift? The Williston Herald asked some local students what they thought.
What is the best Valentine's Day gift?
"I would say a box of chocolates, because everybody loves chocolate." Randall Turman
"Flowers, because they're beautiful." Elizon Tech-Guerra
"The perfect gift is a Baby Ruth, because it has peanuts and chocolate." Hayden Morton
"A coloring book to color in, because that's what I would want." Chyler Strand
"Flowers, because they make it smell good." Natalia Martinez
"Flowers, because they last a long time." Xyler Hilliard