Challenger John Kasmer won Tuesday's election for a seat on the Williams County Public School District No. 8 board.
Kasmer took 230 votes to incumbent Dawn Hollingsworth's 186. Hollingsworth, who is currently board president, has been on the District 8 board since winning appointment in July 2019.
Kasmer, co-owner of Kasmer Aafedt Oil and a former member of the Williston Public School District No. 1 school board, told the Williston Herald he was looking forward to taking a seat on the board.
The election comes in the midst of District 8's reorganization discussions with Williston Public School District No. 1. The boards have discussed finalizing a plan in time to have it approved by the county and the state in time to be on the November General Election ballot.
"It's going to be a lot of work, but it's going to be good for the community," Kasmer said of the reorganization process.
In order to move forward, the plan needs approval by a committee in Williams County and the State Board of Public Education. Public hearings are required at each stage, as well.
If it clears those hurdles, it will have to be approved by a majority of voters in both districts. If that happens before Dec. 31, the reorganization would take effect the following July.
Kasmer said the reorganization process makes more sense than other options because it forces the districts to sit down and negotiate a plan that serves all residents. If one district or the other were to dissolve, then the plan would be imposed from the outside, rather than arrived at together.
"And everyone has a vote on it," Kasmer said.
Kasmer's term begins at the board's annual meeting in July.
Hollingsworth's term will expire at the annual meeting of the District 8 school board in July.