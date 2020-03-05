The fight over Williams County Public School District No. 8 has spilled out of the ballot box, out of the boardroom and into the courtroom.
On Thursday, March 5, Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson heard a request from District 8 board member Chris Jundt to grant a two-year restraining order keeping former board member Curtis Sullivan from contacting him. Jundt and another challenger, Sarah Williams, won seats on the District 8 board in an election Feb. 25, unseating Sullivan and Penny Soiseth.
Attorneys for Jundt filed a request for a restraining order on Monday, claiming that after a special meeting on Feb. 27, Sullivan yelled and swore at Jundt and poked Jundt in the chest. At the hearing Thursday, Jundt, Williams, Sullivan and Beth Zietz, interim superintendent for District 8, all testified about what they saw.
Two of them, Jundt and Williams, gave similar accounts. Both said that after the special meeting, they were being interviewed by members of the media before a scheduled meeting with Zietz and Dawn Hollingsworth, who is also on the District 8 board.
Jundt said that on his way to Zietz's office, which is about 10 feet from the boardroom, Sullivan approached him, swore at him and pushed his fingers into his chest. He told Emily Ramage, his attorney, that his private space had been violated.
"It was completely uncalled for," Jundt said.
Williams said she was in Zietz's office when she heard a commotion and she heard Sullivan swearing at Jundt.
"He was telling him he f------ hated him," Williams said.
She testified she saw Sullivan poke his fingers into Jundt's chest and told him to stop.
Williams told Jacobson she believed Sullivan was upset because she and Jundt won the election.
"I was very unnerved by the whole situation," she said.
Zietz testified that after the special board meeting, but before Jundt, Williams, Hollingsworth and she were supposed to meet, Jundt and Williams gave an interview where they said the board was acting unethically.
At that meeting, the board voted to give Hollingsworth authority to sign closing documents on a land purchase. Jundt and Williams both argued that the results of the Feb. 25 election meant the board should have halted any land deals.
After the interview, Jundt said something to the effect that things would change after the election results were canvassed and certified on March 2, Zietz testified. She also heard Sullivan speak to Jundt.
"I clearly heard Mr. Sullivan say, 'I don't like you,'" she testified.
Zietz, however, testified that she didn't hear any swearing, but said she didn't have a line of sight to see if Sullivan had touched Jundt. When she saw them, both looked frustrated or upset, but neither of them looked particularly angry or distressed, she said.
"I'm very nervous right now because two people in this room are sitting board members and are technically my boss, so this is very uncomfortable," she said.
Sullivan spoke briefly and said he had told Jundt he didn't like him, but denied touching him.
Ramage asked for Jacobson to bar Sullivan from contacting Jundt for two years.
"Mr. Jundt is frankly concerned about the rest of his term on the board," she said.
Jacobson questioned the request, asking whether Jundt was asking to have Sullivan barred from public meetings of the District 8 board. Ramage said he would have no problem with allowing him to attend meetings.
Sullivan, who represented himself at the hearing, said he had no interest in confronting Jundt. He asked about attending public meetings and about banking, as Jundt is a senior vice president at the bank he uses.
Jacobson put a restraining order in place for three months. During that time, Sullivan will not be allowed to have any contact with Jundt, and he isn't supposed to come within 15 feet of him or 50 feet of his home.
After some discussion, Jacobson said he could go to the bank for any legitimate purpose, but was not to approach Jundt or communicate with him.
"Hopefully there won't be another incident like this one," Jacobson said.