The following individuals have been selected to receive scholarships from the John Eberle Scholarship Fund:

Bryn Bratcher

Oluwanifesimi Dada

Lauren Fearing

Allyson Grote

Devon Haugen

Abigail Hickel

Dominic Hurley

Mercedes Jogenson

Faith Johnson

Hannah Johnson

Johnathan Ketelsen

Danika Knox

Samantha Ledahl

Emily Manire

Tessa Melland

Kale Peterson

Kinley Peterson

Alyssa Pierre

Grace Ramberg

Kari Sabe

Danae Sauve

Kylie Schulte

Nicole Selle

Jenna Sime

Bria Smithberg

Bo John Thingvold

Chestiney Triebwasser

Kaia Wenstad

The selections were made by advisory committee members: Carlyle Norby, Michael Eberle, and Jeramy Hansen. The American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston, North Dakota serves as the trustee of the John Eberle Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship trust was established in memory of John Eberle. The purpose of the trust is for promoting and furthering the higher education of graduates from high schools in Williams, Burke and Divide Counties in the State of North Dakota.

