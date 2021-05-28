The following individuals have been selected to receive scholarships from the John Eberle Scholarship Fund:
Bryn Bratcher
Oluwanifesimi Dada
Lauren Fearing
Allyson Grote
Devon Haugen
Abigail Hickel
Dominic Hurley
Mercedes Jogenson
Faith Johnson
Hannah Johnson
Johnathan Ketelsen
Danika Knox
Samantha Ledahl
Emily Manire
Tessa Melland
Kale Peterson
Kinley Peterson
Alyssa Pierre
Grace Ramberg
Kari Sabe
Danae Sauve
Kylie Schulte
Nicole Selle
Jenna Sime
Bria Smithberg
Bo John Thingvold
Chestiney Triebwasser
Kaia Wenstad
The selections were made by advisory committee members: Carlyle Norby, Michael Eberle, and Jeramy Hansen. The American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston, North Dakota serves as the trustee of the John Eberle Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship trust was established in memory of John Eberle. The purpose of the trust is for promoting and furthering the higher education of graduates from high schools in Williams, Burke and Divide Counties in the State of North Dakota.