The James Memorial Art Center is inviting area youth for one last splash before school begins...Art Splash, that is.
Art Splash is an annual event at the James, giving first through sixth graders the opportunity to learn about some of the world’s most celebrated artists, while creating art of their own in the artists’ signature style. The kids cycle between five different stations, each one featuring a different artist. Volunteers read a story about each artist before guiding the student through a themed project.
This year’s artists and the projects based on their work, chosen by Board of Directors Vice President and event organizer Deana Novak, are Edgar Degas, featuring oil pastel ballerinas; George Seurat featuring pointillism landscapes; Joan Miro featuring abstract animals and Gustav Klimt featuring a three-dimensional Tree of Life. The fifth project is based off of the book Remy and LuLu, and while not about a specific artist will teach students how to create pet portraits from colored pencil. Novak chooses different artists each year to feature, designing projects to match their unique styles.
Participants will be given snacks throughout the day, but will need to bring their own bag lunch. At the end of the day, the kids have the opportunity to let loose and run through sprinklers on the James’ lawn, while enjoying popsicles and using chalk to turn the building’s sidewalk into a giant piece of art.
Art Splash is Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 per child for members and $30 per child for non-members. Pre-registration is highly recommended, but parents can register their children at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the event. Children should be dressed in art-appropriate clothing, as some projects may leave paint on their clothes. Children should bring a swimsuit if they wish to play in the sprinklers. Registration can be done by calling the James at 701-774-3601 or by visiting during office hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West.