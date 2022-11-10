ASB Innovation Academy Veterans Program

ASB Innovation Academy Band plays for local veterans

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Seventh and eighth graders at the ASB Innovation Academy took the lead when planning this year’s Veterans Day reception on Thursday. Instructional coach Sara Faulkner said that because the students saw how last year’s event went, they were able to figure out what arrangements to make.

“They went and asked students if they wanted to perform. They arranged with the band teacher to have the band come down and perform. They helped make the program and posters,” Faulkner explained.

ASB Innovation Academy

Sawyer Studsrud singing the Star Spangled Banner
ASB Innovation Academy Veterans program

Bella Strunz, Maddox Tolman, Brenly Vigness and Makayla Lastra reading poetry
ASB Innovation Academy Veterans Day

Kaylee Cled, Kashlyn Combs, Avery Kitchens, Everet Moran, Indie Stonehocker, Addison Nelson and Alexis Hanson serve up treats


