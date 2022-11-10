Seventh and eighth graders at the ASB Innovation Academy took the lead when planning this year’s Veterans Day reception on Thursday. Instructional coach Sara Faulkner said that because the students saw how last year’s event went, they were able to figure out what arrangements to make.
“They went and asked students if they wanted to perform. They arranged with the band teacher to have the band come down and perform. They helped make the program and posters,” Faulkner explained.
The students kept in communication with each other as the event unfolded as planned. Splitting the duties between them, the seventh graders handled serving refreshments and were the student ambassadors to show guests around the school. The eighth graders took on the duties of greeting guests and sticking to the itinerary.
“It’s given them a lot of opportunity to do some real world skills and planning and having to make those calls. They took ownership in this and a lot of pride,” Faulkner said.
Members of the American Legion were in attendance and were impressed by the students’ hard work.
“They put on a really good program here. Last year was really good and I didn’t know about the school. They gave tours and that was impressive to me. Just all around a good little performance and tribute to the veterans,” American Legion member David Brevik said.
One student, Sawyer Studsrud, was tasked with singing the National Anthem solo.
“I’m very nervous, it’s the most important song,” Studsrud said before taking the stage.
The program included poetry reading, singing, piano, reading of essays and a Christmas play preview. The guests were also able to feast on homemade cookies and popcorn while watching the students’ tribute to local veterans.