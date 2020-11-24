Students at the ASB Innovation Academy took some time out of their day to show local health care workers how thankful they were.
As part of a project to connect and give back to their community, the seventh grade classes at the school put together a parade to show support for health care workers at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Arbor House. Around 80 students took part in the parade, carrying hand-made signs with words of thanks and support. Teacher Reo Boston said the parade was an idea the students came up with to show their thanks.
"One of the things we're trying to do at the Innovation Academy is reach out to the community by putting together community service projects and things that could have a positive effect in the community," Boston told the Williston Herald. "And this was an idea that the students came up with. Something small scale, but would be impactful for the employees over there."
The students walked over from the school, lining up in front of the windows at the Arbor House and Bethel, holding up their signs and shouting Thank Yous to the staff, who watched from inside. Due to COVID-19 precautions, visitors are not permitted inside either facility. Staff members came out to thanks the students and teachers and accept a gift from the group.
While health care workers are always deserving of thanks, Boston said, this year they deserve a little extra, especially due to the extra work many have put in throughout the pandemic.
"I was talking to the kids and I told them, 'At some point in your life you're going to need somebody to help you.'" He said. "Showing appreciation for those that are currently doing that is huge, because we all have utilized those services at some point in our life, whether you have to go the doctor or live in Bethel Home."
He added why he felt getting students involved in community service at a young age is important to their growth.
"Often times the subject matter in school is only theoretical. I think giving students the opportunity to have real-life experiences is a very powerful thing in our effort to educate the future citizens of our community," he said. "The academic piece of education is a very important part of guiding students to become productive citizens, but showing them the power of compassion and service will help create a productive community."