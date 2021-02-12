While enrollment at St. Joseph Catholic School can be variable, the school hasn’t seen anything like the massive drop in students being reported elsewhere.
Catholic schools nationwide saw enrollment fall 6.4% from the 2019-2020 school year. At St. Joe’s, however, things have remained mostly stable lately.
“People come and go, and that’s the nature of the thing,” Julie Quamme, principal of St. Joseph, told the Williston Herald of the way the population of both the school and the region can change. “Our enrollment over the last few years has stayed pretty steady.”
Earlier this week, the National Catholic Education Association announced that Catholic schools in the United States had seen their largest drop in enrollment in half a century.
Nationwide, enrollment fell by 111,000 between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. That is a drop of 6.4%, compared to a 5.8% drop in the early 1970s.
While enrollment at St. Joe’s has been stable, one thing that can have an impact on enrollment is oil prices. When prices have fallen in the past, enrollment has dropped as well, as people move out of the area or can’t afford tuition, Quamme said. The school has been able to offer scholarships and a tuition assistance program to help families pay the $8,778 tuition.
There are a number of reasons why Catholic education is attractive to families, Quamme said, even with the costs. Class sizes are generally smaller, for one, and the religious aspect of the schools is appealing during times of uncertainty.
“They’re looking for something they can hold onto,” Quamme said.
At the beginning of the school year, there were concerns about the daycare program, but that has remained open five days a week and has seen growing enrollment.
The second semester is under way and enrollment is open for next year, as well. Quamme credits Williston’s small-town feel and the teaching staff for the steady enrollment.
And again, the religious aspect of the education is a key draw for parents.
“We have God, that’s our most important thing,” Quamme said.