Curiosity may not have been great for the cat, but for Watford City youths, leveraging their curiosity during a recent drone day was all about growing the future.
ISight Drone Services helped bring home emerging careers to Watford City youths during a recent presentation for the KidStop group, youths kindergarten through fifth grade, talking to them about the jobs likely to come out of what is likely to be the next most disruptive technology since the Internet.
“What I found most interesting is that our youth naturally related to how drones can create opportunity and efficiencies for our community,” Patrick Bertagnolli told the Williston Herald. “And their questions revolved around what their families do. Oil and gas, agriculture, law enforcement, real estate, education, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering, etc.”
It was easy to see the natural curiosity of the youths aligning with evolving local career opportunities, Bertagnolli added. That in turn could help keep the next generation of youths closer to home, by highlighting that they will have exciting new opportunities for the future right here in the region.
“Our community is hyper conscientious about our youth. As we advance in emerging technology, we want to lead by example and take our kids along for the ride,” Bertagnolli said. “At the end of the day, what we are building is for them. This drone demonstration will likely inspire curiosity and interest in this field. Who knows, some of these young people may end up being future drone pilots? My favorite part – these kids through their natural interest in everything, will share their education, experience and enthusiasm with their families which further promotes community pride and awareness.”
In addition to the demonstration of three drones and opportunities to ask questions, each student got to take home a photo of themselves taken by a drone to remember the day. That should help facilitate those conversations at home, Bertagnolli added.
“Our youth are great educators,” he said. “Their families are going to get an earful (after this)!”