The North Dakota League of Cities announced their statewide If I Were Mayor Essay contest winner, a third-grade student from Divide County.
Kailey Verlinde, a resident of Noonan and student at Divide County Elementary School, wrote the winning essay for the League of Cities’ essay contest, and was presented with a certificate and cash prize during a virtual class on Thursday, May 14.
Each spring the North Dakota League of Cities sponsors a statewide If I Were Mayor essay contest for third and seventh grade students. The contest encourages young people to think about public service and future community leadership. Essays must address why the student feels their community is great and what they would do to improve their city if they were mayor. Verlinde’s essay was chosen as one of two winners from 960 entries from all over North Dakota.
“It’s important to help our youth understand how city government touches their lives every day,” said NDLC Executive Directory Blake Crosby. “This essay contest is a great way to begin that dialogue.”
If I Were Mayor Essay contest winners receive a $150 cash prize and have their essay featured in the League’s publication, CITYScan. Verlinde's essay, featured below, shares what she would do to improve her hometown.
IF I WERE MAYOR:
I live on a farm by Noonan. Noonan is special because they have my favorite place to eat, they have a basketball court, and I go to church there every week with my family. Every year my grandpa is in a play at the old school and everyone thinks he is so funny.
If I were Mayor, I would open up Noonan's old school and have it for kids in kindergarten up to twelfth grade. At the school there would be basketball, soccer, and football. There would be a music, PE, science, and an art teacher. There would be daily routine work for the kids and morning work. There would also be math then small groups and PE and music, lunch and recess, then spelling, science, and grammar. There would be time for fun stuff the rest of the day. On Friday's there would also be art class.
Around town I would fix up the park playgrounds with new equipment, add a greenhouse, and build an outdoor pool for the summer with a splash-pad. I would open up the nursing home that is closed, and turn the empty building into a cake shop. I would open up a new restaurant in the old town bakery that has been closed for many years, along with an ice-cream shop that would
have over 15 kinds of ice cream for people to choose from. I would open up a bowling alley too.
I would open up the old Noonan hotel again and call it "Come in where everything is sunny-side up." The hotel would have breakfast, a pool and waterslide where we would have hot tubs with one that is cooler for kids and one that is hotter for grown-ups, and an elevator. I would also build a courthouse for me the Mayor. My town would need a daycare for kids and would watch babies up to 5-year olds; the daycare would also have a preschool. I would like to open a barber shop for girls and boys and make a spa place named "Terrific Spa's for Ladies." I would also fix the roads and have them paved; new sidewalks would also be put in so the kids are more safe.
It would be important to make Noonan clean again, make it feel like home for everyone. I would love to be Mayor!