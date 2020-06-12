One of the decisions the two school districts that cover Williston have to make as they come up with a reorganization plan is who will be in charge.
At a committee meeting Friday afternoon it appeared that some of those decisions will be easier than others.
State law requires any reorganization plan to include a description of a new school board for the school district. That includes the number of members the board will have, how they’ll be elected and what their terms would be.
The six committee members — superintendent Jeffrey Thake, board President Joanna Baltes and board Vice President Thomas Kalil from Williston Public School District No. 1 and superintendent David Goetz, board President Dawn Hollingsworth and board Vice President Chris Jundt from Williams County Public School District No. 8 — all agreed quickly that seven board members would probably be right. Both boards currently have five members.
Baltes suggested following the lead of Grafton, another school district, and setting the term length by the number of votes a candidate receives during the first election. The top vote getters would have an initial term of four years and others would have a three-year term.
The state requires terms to be staggered so the entire board doesn’t change over at the same time.
Where those board members would come from is still up for debate, though.
The reorganization plan can specify if a board member is designated to represent a particular part of the district or be elected at-large.
Jundt said he was mostly concerned about making sure the best board members were elected, no matter where they lived. He has, however, heard otherwise from District 8 residents.
“One thing I’ve heard loud and clear is there needs to be some rural representation,” he said.
He and Hollingsworth both suggested having three members from inside Williston’s city limits, three from outside and one at-large member.
Baltes, though, said she wasn’t sure about that breakdown.
“I think it’s close to 90% is in Williston city limits,” Baltes said of the population.
Kalil wondered how much difference there really was between inside and outside city limits.
“One of the things we’ve heard during this process is that we’re all one community,” he said.
One question that doesn’t have to be answered was brought up Friday, as well: Who the district superintendent would be.
Baltes said the District 1 board had recently offered Thake a three=year contract and wanted him to lead the reorganized district.
Goetz and Hollingsworth both said that would restrict the options for a new board.
“It’s their choice,” Hollingsworth said.
Baltes said Jeff Lind, an educator who has helped both boards navigate the start of the process and has experience with reorganizations, told her setting the superintendent wasn’t necessary during the reorganization plan but was allowed.
Kalil said doing so might help the plan.
“We have to have this plan pass a general election,” he said. “We need to answer the questions the public is going to have.”
Jundt said he had no problem with the District 8 board discussing it.
Baltes said each district had issues that were important to it and this was one for District 1.
“I don’t think it would be in our district’s best interests to move forward with the reorganization if Dr. Thake wasn’t superintendent,” she said.
The committee also discussed the plan for certified staff like teachers. The boards are going to consider including a statement that the reorganized district currently plans to keep all teachers, as they will be needed.
Busing
The reorganization plan has to include transportation plans for the new district, something complicated by the fact District 8 offers busing and District 1 doesn’t.
Thake said at least some transportation would have to continue, and suggested that everyone who relies on busing would still be bused.
Baltes, though, said a more targeted approach would work better. Because the boundaries of the districts would change, that might also change what school students attend. That could mean they don’t need busing anymore.
Hollingsworth agreed. She said the committee needed to decide what distance from a school would mean a student needs to be bused.
“Obviously, those that are on the outskirts, they’re going to be transported still,” she said.
Jundt suggested speaking with McKenzie County’s school officials as people have praised that district’s transportation.
What’s in a name?
One things the new district will need is a new name.
The committee spoke briefly about ideas, including Williston Basin and Williston Community.
Hollingsworth said she thought having Williston in the name would be a good choice.
“I’m fine with keeping at least Williston in there,” she said. “That’s what the community knows.”
The districts are considering putting out a survey to see what suggestions people have for a name.