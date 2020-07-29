As part of the Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 reorganization plan, officials from both districts have been developing new tax rates based on the new district's boundaries and taxable valuation.
A full budget proposal for the reorganization plan is still being prepared. Both boards will have to approve the reorganization plan, then it will have to make it through two public hearings before getting put to a vote locally. Here are the proposed taxation numbers in the draft reorganization plan:
$118,542,060: District 1 taxable valuation
$26,941.38: District 1 taxable valuation per student
$130,035,969: District 8 taxable valuation
$161,135.03: District 8 taxable valuation per student
126.36: District 1 total tax levy
$14,979,974.70: District 1 total tax revenue
83.54: District 8 total tax levy
$10,863,479.69: District 8 total tax revenue
$228,808,852: Reorganized district taxable valuation
$45,570.37: Reorganized district taxable valuation per student
114.69/95: Reorganized district tax levy — Residents of what's now District 1 will have an additional 19.69 mills based on the valuation of the former district.
$24,070,934.10: Reorganized district total tax revenue
Proposed residential tax rates
|True and full value
|Assessed value
|Taxable valuation
|Current D1 tax
|Current D8 tax
|Reorganized D1 tax
|Reorganized D8 tax
|$50,000
|$25,000
|$2,250
|$284
|$201
|$258
|$214
|$100,000
|$50,000
|$4,500
|$569
|$402
|$516
|$428
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$9,000
|$1,137
|$804
|$1,032
|$855
|$300,000
|$150,000
|$13,500
|$1,706
|$1,205
|$1,548
|$1,283
|$400,000
|$200,000
|$18,000
|$2,274
|$1,607
|$2,064
|$1,710
|$500,000
|$250,000
|$22,500
|$2,843
|$2,009
|$2,581
|$2,138
|$600,000
|$300,000
|$27,000
|$3,412
|$2,411
|$3,097
|$2,565
|$700,000
|$350,000
|$31,500
|$3,980
|$2,812
|$3,613
|$2,993
|$800,000
|$400,000
|$36,000
|$4,549
|$3,214
|$4,129
|$3,420
|$900,000
|$450,000
|$40,500
|$5,118
|$3,616
|$4,645
|$3,848
|$1,000,000
|$500,000
|$45,000
|$5,686
|$4,018
|$5,161
|$4,275
|$1,100,000
|$550,000
|$49,500
|$6,255
|$4,419
|$5,677
|$4,703
|$1,200,000
|$600,000
|$54,000
|$6,823
|$4,821
|$6,193
|$5,130
|$1,300,000
|$650,000
|$58,500
|$7,392
|$5,223
|$6,709
|$5,558
|$1,400,000
|$700,000
|$63,000
|$7,961
|$5,625
|$7,225
|$5,985
|$1,500,000
|$750,000
|$67,500
|$8,529
|$6,026
|$7,742
|$6,413
|$1,600,000
|$800,000
|$72,000
|$9,098
|$6,428
|$8,258
|$6,840
|$1,700,000
|$850,000
|$76,500
|$9,667
|$6,830
|$8,774
|$7,268
|$1,800,000
|$900,000
|$81,000
|$10,235
|$7,232
|$9,290
|$7,695
|$1,900,000
|$950,000
|$85,500
|$10,804
|$7,633
|$9,806
|$8,123
|$2,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$90,000
|$11,372
|$8,035
|$10,322
|$8,550
Proposed commercial and ag tax rates
|True and full value
|Assessed value
|Taxable valuation
|Current D1 tax
|Current D8 tax
|Reorganized D1 tax
|Reorganized D8 tax
|$50,000
|$25,000
|$2,500
|$316
|$223
|$287
|$238
|$100,000
|$50,000
|$5,000
|$632
|$446
|$573
|$475
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$10,000
|$1,264
|$893
|$1,147
|$950
|$300,000
|$150,000
|$15,000
|$1,895
|$1,339
|$1,720
|$1,425
|$400,000
|$200,000
|$20,000
|$2,527
|$1,786
|$2,294
|$1,900
|$500,000
|$250,000
|$25,000
|$3,159
|$2,232
|$2,867
|$2,375
|$600,000
|$300,000
|$30,000
|$3,791
|$2,678
|$3,441
|$2,850
|$700,000
|$350,000
|$35,000
|$4,423
|$3,125
|$4,014
|$3,325
|$800,000
|$400,000
|$40,000
|$5,054
|$3,571
|$4,588
|$3,800
|$900,000
|$450,000
|$45,000
|$5,686
|$4,018
|$5,161
|$4,275
|$1,000,000
|$500,000
|$50,000
|$6,318
|$4,464
|$5,735
|$4,750
|$1,100,000
|$550,000
|$55,000
|$6,950
|$4,910
|$6,308
|$5,225
|$1,200,000
|$600,000
|$60,000
|$7,582
|$5,357
|$6,881
|$5,700
|$1,300,000
|$650,000
|$65,000
|$8,213
|$5,803
|$7,455
|$6,175
|$1,400,000
|$700,000
|$70,000
|$8,845
|$6,250
|$8,028
|$6,650
|$1,500,000
|$750,000
|$75,000
|$9,477
|$6,696
|$8,602
|$7,125
|$1,600,000
|$800,000
|$80,000
|$10,109
|$7,142
|$9,175
|$7,600
|$1,700,000
|$850,000
|$85,000
|$10,741
|$7,589
|$9,749
|$8,075
|$1,800,000
|$900,000
|$90,000
|$11,372
|$8,035
|$10,322
|$8,550
|$1,900,000
|$950,000
|$95,000
|$12,004
|$8,482
|$10,896
|$9,025
|$2,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$100,000
|$12,636
|$8,928
|$11,469
|$9,500