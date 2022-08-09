Rachel Cruze

Rachel Cruze is a two-time #1 national best-selling author, financial expert and host of The Rachel Cruze Show. She has appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY Show and Live! With Kelly & Ryan, among others. Since 2010, Rachel has served at Ramsey Solutions, where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life.

Back-to-school season: Whether you and your family have been looking forward to it or dreading it for weeks, it’s officially here. And let’s just say back-to-school shopping will be expensive this year. Not only do you have a lot to buy, but there’s also that whole inflation thing happening.

But even though your list may be a few miles long, these five back-to-school shopping tips can help you prioritize your spending so you can save money—and I think we all want a little more of that right now. So, let’s get started.



